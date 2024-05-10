Teen becomes one of the youngest graduates at Lakeland’s Southeastern University

LAKELAND, Fla. — Josh Ostergaard earned his college degree before most students even finish high school.

He earned his bachelor’s degree earlier this month from Lakeland’s Southeastern University making him one of the youngest graduates ever at the school.

“The definition of success gets tossed around a bit, mine is just to have a stable life with a family honestly,” said Josh.

“He learned time management from an early age and what he could do if he planned his time correctly, so then he set goals and accomplished them,” said Christina, Josh’s mom.

Christina is also an Adjunct Professor at Southeastern. She had a front-row seat to see her son make history.

“I got to give her a hug I got to see my family, very nice moment, it encapsulated graduating which I hadn’t thought too much about over time, it was more oh this is the next step in a goal,” explained Josh.

ABC Action News anchor James Tully talked with Josh on the first day of the summer semester. He told us he is now focusing on his next goal and starting a master’s program at Southeastern. By next spring, he says he’ll be ready to enroll in law school and, by the age of 21, be practicing law.

When Tully asked Josh what he attributes his success to, the answer was easy.

“My parents, definitely my parents, they raised me, they homeschooled me, pretty much everything I’ve done in my life is attributed to them,” said Josh.

“We chose to homeschool because of health conditions. So my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer and Josh, and I had health issues, so every day was just treated as precious time,” explained Christina.

The one-on-one instruction gave Josh an edge, and he was able to fast-track his education. His sister Katelynn is doing the same.

“Oh, yea you guys might be back in a year when she is set to graduate when she turns 16,” explained Josh.

A little note on Josh’s grandmother, who was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, which had spread to most of her body. She was given 8 months to live in 2009. She is still here today and was among the family members who got a chance to see Josh graduate.