Pinellas County organization makes spirits bright for families during the holidays

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Young mothers in unfortunate situations feel tremendous stress this time of year when they may not be able to provide a memorable holiday for their families.

“I have a lot of help from a lot of people, but Healthy Start has been the biggest help,” said Wednesday Coleman, an unemployed single mom of seven.

Coleman’s holiday season just got brighter, and her family is now going to have an actual Christmas morning. And it's all thanks to the Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas.

“At the holidays, we know that our families need a little bit of extra help,” said Julia Sharp with Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas.

Four years ago, the organization started the holiday “Adopt A Child” initiative.

“Holiday adopt a child is either for individual kids in the family or for the family itself, sometimes it includes mom or dad,” explained Sharp.

Community members and local businesses have stepped up to donate. Last year $62,000 went to help over 400 kids.

Sharp told ABC Action News that Healthy Start is going to exceed those numbers this year.

“I think as a parent, I have two kids, I know what joy they get from Christmas morning, and when we have a family like Wed come in, it’s that same feeling,” said Sharp.

Healthy Start just wants moms like Coleman to understand they are just here to help. But that’s not always easy for a mom in her position.

“A lot of people think that these organizations are just here to get in your business; they are not! They are here to help; they are actually here to help,” explained Coleman.

Healthy Start doesn't just help during the holidays. They help young mothers year-round with their “Stork Support Group.” Items like diapers and formula are available to eligible families, and all of them get delivered to the family.

If you’d like to donate and adopt a family this holiday season or volunteer your time, click here to learn more.