Marine biologist uses passion for animals to help local dogs, cats

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When you meet Ali Holton, you will quickly find that she's warm, welcoming, and incredibly determined.

Holton is a marine biologist who specializes in rehab and conservation.

“It's passion-led, and it’s what gets me out of bed every day. Knowing I can make a difference in just one animal’s life is enough for me,” said Holton.

From her start at Mote Marine Laboratory to her current role with the Ocean Foundation, Holton’s expertise is still called upon. But now, her focus shifted over a decade ago when she founded Fishhawk TNR Animal Rescue.

“With Fishhawk TNR, it is very local. I’m really focused on the local community, and we are helping animals right outside our backyards. There are cats everywhere, I’m sure people know,” explained Holton.

“I just couldn’t imagine working with another rescue that is as well run,” said Maria Miller, who is also part of Fishhawk TNR.

Miller has been with the nonprofit since its first year in operation. Her passion for saving animals is undeniable.

“You see the dog pull through overnight when you didn’t think it would, or you have the kitten three vets told you wasn’t going to survive, but you kept it alive. There’s nothing like that, just incredible, and I couldn’t imagine not doing it,” explained Miller.

Holton’s goal with Fishhawk TNR, which stands for trap, neuter, return, is to stop the spread of unwanted litters.

“Because the reality is Florida is one of the top five states that euthanizes cats and dogs for lack of homes and lack of space in county open run shelters. That is not a shelter or county issue; that’s a community issue. We all have a place in that puzzle to make that better,” explained Holton.

She pushes programs and resources to help, like how Hillsborough Animal Services offers free spaying and neutering of kittens on certain days.

It might be an uphill battle, but both of these women see the progress firsthand in the community they serve.

“There will always be animals in need, as long as there are people willing to put the work and effort and love in; it’s a battle we should always keep fighting whether we can win it or not, we need to be there for them,” said Miller.

“I’m a solutions-based girl, and I really believe in an optimistic outlook, and I think if we all play a part and take responsibility, I just want to leave the world better for having lived in it,” said Holton.

If you live in Hillsborough County and have stray cats in your neighborhood, you can learn more about the services offered here.