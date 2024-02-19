Man credits Elton John’s music with helping him stay sober, learn piano

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Cridland says years ago his drinking got so out of control he thought he may not live another day.

“Alcohol previously had caused chaos in my personal and professional life. You know, I nearly drank myself to death on, you know, a few occasions,” said Cridland.

But he finally got sober. Then the Pandemic hit, and the isolation had him on the brink of a relapse.

“During lockdown, I really needed something to save me from myself. I could have, you know, been at the bottom of a bottle again,” explained Cridland.

He continued “And what I did was deciding to learn piano and learn these incredible timeless songs by Elton John and Bernie Taupin."

Elton John’s music has not only inspired him to learn how to play the piano. He says singing his music to a live audience has also helped him stay sober for over 6 years now.

“Without Elton John's music, you know, I would still probably be an alcoholic, and, you know, ruining my life through addiction,” explained Cridland.

What started as an inspiration to stay sober has become a new career for Tom Cridland.

He’s played over 300 gigs now all over the world dressed in Elton John’s signature glasses and colorful outfits covered in rhinestones, while paying tribute to the super star’s timeless music.

He even performs some of his own songs.

“I got the three-piece band together, just like Elton John's original three-piece band with Nigel Olsson and Dee Murray. And we started playing bars, you know, I could barely play and sing at the same time. And 18 months later, we were playing in front of 1500 people,” said Cridland.

And recently Cridland finally had the chance to come face to face with his hero.

“I was absolutely thrilled to meet last year, in March at his Oscars party. And you know, I did tell him that his example, and his music had saved my life,” said Crindland.

Cridland also wrote a book called The Million Dollar Addict, click here to learn more.

He is also performing live at the Polk Theatre in Lakeland on March 8. You can purchase tickets here.