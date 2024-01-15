Bucs superfans turn tailgate parties into a chance to give back to the community

TAMPA, Fla. — For over two decades, The Tampa Bay Leatherheads have been running big pregame parties for fans while also raising money for a good cause.

“I am Leatherhead, but the Leatherheads are all the people incorporated that put on the tailgate, the tailgaters, everybody. So as a group, we are Leatherheads,” said Shawn Conner member of the Leatherheads.

Conner’s nickname Leatherhead comes from the leather helmet he wears to every game. His Leatherhead tailgate parties have grown into big charitable events over the years. The group sells tickets and donates all the money to nonprofit organizations.

“We've supported various charities over the years. We've been with Successful Jocks, Wheelchairs For Kids, and Curing Kids Cancer. So, we usually pick a charity or multiple charities throughout the year to be able to support depends on what time of year it is,” explained Conner.

The Leatherheads also raise money during the holidays with toy and food drives. But that is not all.

“We also do a lot with the Buccaneers. They do 'Cuts For A Cure,' which is a pediatric cancer charity. So, we work with them on several charities, anything they come up with, we pounce on it just to be able to help our Buc's,” said Tim Young, a member of the Leatherheads.

Young is known as “The Captain” in this group.

“It's been a long 50-year ride. My dad was a pilot for the Vikings before the Bucs were even a team. And I kind of morphed into the captain in the 90's and late 80's. I had a massive tailgate,” said Young.

After all those years of being a Bucs superfan, “The Captain” was given the ultimate honor and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But today, Young doesn’t take a single game for granted, especially after battling cancer and other health issues.

“Every time I walk in the stadium, it's another great day because I'm able to,” said Young.

Each charitable tailgate includes a live DJ, food, drinks, games, raffles, and a chance to meet other superfans like “Skully.”

“I got to be Skully in 1979 when I started following the Bucs,” said Don Skully Bradshaw, a member of the Leatherheads.

“Skully” as known is easily recognized especially by the smallest of Bucs fans.

“No more satisfaction to see young children come running up to you, want to get their picture with you, fist-bump you, give them that game-day experience that they're never going to get anywhere else,” said Skully.

Skully is just as committed to those fans as he is to raising money for those in need.

“So, to me, doesn't matter what the mission is, as long as it's a charity, it's well worth doing it for me, and that's giving back to the community,” said Skully.

So, what are these superfans prediction for Monday night’s playoff game? Shawn and Tim say Super Bowl or bust. While Skully is just proud of the Bucs team, no matter the outcome.

If you are interested in buying tickets to the Leatherheads charitable tailgate parties click here.

And if you are interested in helping on the charitable side, click here.