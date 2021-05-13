Trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd's death pushed to March

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in George Floyd's death has been pushed back to March 2022.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao were to face trial on Aug. 23.

They face charges of aiding and abetting Lloyd's murder in state court.

Those are the charges they will face first.

The officers' co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts.

Chauvin is already in custody, awaiting sentencing.

It's unknown when he will appear in court to answer the federal charges.

And all four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Floyd's civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Judge Peter Cahill said he changed the trial date so the federal case can go forward first.

One legal expert said the postponement could mean the former officers are talking about a plea deal.