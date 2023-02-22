Meet the Candidates: District 6 - Tyler Barrett

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Declining Livability. People in Tampa cannot afford to live here anymore and the problem is getting worse.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: I plan to start by reforming the RFP (request for proposal) process to include everyone- homeowners, renters, people with disabilities. We must extend the affordable period to ensure generational affordability. Mixed-income housing has proven successful, so we must continue this trajectory while allotting 10% of monthly rent towards the downpayment on a future home for low and middle-income individuals. We must take a creative approach and include tiny homes, repurposed buildings, and other diverse housing units in our efforts to grow smart. We must lower the barrier to entry on rental housing. This means no longer requiring first, last, and a full month's deposit up front. Renters should be allowed to pay these fees over the course of a lease. We must ensure housing is accessible for people with disabilities. We must demand that all affordable housing developments include community gardens, food pantries, and solar lighting in order to save tax dollars and lower our carbon emissions. We also have to keep the people in mind who have lived here for generations and simply want to remain in their homes. I will build neighborhood coalitions and utilize our current advocacy groups in our fight for livability and safe neighborhoods.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I support smart, green growth. However, this should not be done at the expense of black cemeteries or working class people in our city. We have to speak up and fight for smart development, or it will never happen. The people have the power and when we organize together, we can make sure development is lifting up our entire community. Wages should be lifted and we need to invest in sustainable infrastructure, or development will push Tampa's citizens out of the city (as we've witnessed over the last 10+ years).

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: We must prioritize pedestrian safety as our #1 transit issue. Most people in Tampa have not grown up around a transit-oriented culture. We must promote public awareness campaigns to gain community buy-in if we hope to pass any future transportation initiatives. Further, we must utilize and energize our current public-private partnerships in order to fund local transit projects including streetcar expansion. People will choose carbon-friendly alternatives such as bikes and walking paths if we provide reasonable accommodation. This includes placing biking paths off of our busy roads and not simply painting a bike lane down a busy street. Bold action requires thorough communication with our neighborhoods. We must also fix our sidewalks. People using wheelchairs, skateboards, and other methods of mobilization are currently at risk when traveling throughout our community due to the lack of continuous and sturdy sidewalks. I will fight to initiate an e-bike voucher program similar to the one in Denver, which promotes equity by promoting e-bike purchases all over Tampa, but especially in the communities where citizens prefer biking over car ownership. Not everyone can afford to own a car, but the people who can also face tremendous wear and tear due to the lack of sustainable pothole repair. I will work to bring funding to the Downtowner and fight to ensure its expansion.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: We will not be able to live here in the future if we do not take bold, unapologetic action against pollution. This includes addressing harmful pesticides, stormwater runoff, and the lack of sustainable infrastructure in our city. Porous asphalt pavements are worth our time and investment. These pavements are constructed in the form of an underlying, open-graded stone bed that provides drainage for the water. As the water drains through the porous asphalt then into the stone bed, it slowly infiltrates into the soil. This is just one way to work towards an environmentally-friendly culture. We should also bring vegetation into the community by utilizing rooftop gardens, wall gardens, and native Florida flowers to encourage the replenishment of our local bee population.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: We must attack the root causes of crime- lack of attainable housing, poverty, low-paying jobs. Our city council must require corporations coming to Tampa to lift their minimum wage to ensure a living wage for all Tampans. Our own people are being forced to move out of the city due to lack of affordability across the board. Public safety is at risk due to lack of food availability as well. 1 in 3 Tampa children go to bed hungry every night.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: Invest more in after-school programs, invest in parks & rec, and build public awareness around the mental health issues teens are facing today post-covid 19 and make a vocal stance against bullying in our community. We must also focus on the displacement of at-risk youth and ensure we have places for families to land on their feet when building new developments.1 in 3 Tampa children go to bed hungry every night. We cannot ensure the safety of young people when their most basic human need is not met. We must promote new food banks and ensure we are supporting our current organizations which are focused on ending hunger.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: My story is a long and unique one. My lived experience has required a lot of me: strength, humility, and a boundless work ethic. My work experience has taught me how to lead from the back, bring in those who look and sound differently than myself, and keep an eye on the shared goal. We all want to see Tampa thrive. Some of us were born here, and some (like myself) came here seeking refuge. I was raised in poverty and knew a lot of struggle growing up. But I am now grateful for the experience. My father had me working alongside him on roofs at 14 years old throughout Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida. My mama worked in a tobacco store. She pushed me to attend college and I later became the first person in my family to obtain a college degree. I founded my own small business right here in Tampa which works to bring positive change to our community through political and community organizing. I will be an independent voice in city hall for the working class. Those are my people. Our campaign is made up of volunteers from all over the district, but we need more in order to pull off this upset. Join us @ www.tyler4tampa.com or text 813-601-2526.

WEBSITE: https://www.tyler4tampa.com