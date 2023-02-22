Meet the Candidates: District 4 - Blake Casper

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Rising crime, vagrancy, and panhandling

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: I am against rent control. I am for incentivizing affordable housing development.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: Developers must be held to the high standard that all new construction is accretive to the impacted neighborhood..

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: I will leverage federal, state, and county money for road, bike, and sidewalk improvements in district 4. We should have all new four way stops and bike paths approved by the impacted neighborhoods. We need to review the comprehensive development plan to ensure that development happens where the infrastructure can support it. Developers must pay their fair share.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: Development should be limited to where we can sustain it.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: The appointment of the next chief of police will have the greatest bearing on safety for district 4 and Tampa. We must find the highest caliber leader for this critical department. If elected, I will ensure we do just that.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: We must get our police back into the communities where teenage shootings are occurring. Supporting and encouraging our men and women in uniform is the best way to ensure safety in Tampa.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: I will use my proven business leadership to protect Tampa's great quality of life as we embark on Tampa's next exciting chapter.

WEBSITE: https://www.casper4council.com