Meet the Candidates: District 3 - George Feshev

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Safety

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: I always approach the problem with researching the root cause. Yes, we have an issue with not enough funds available for all needing affordable housing. I would address the problem by focusing on creating a stronger economy that will reduce the number of people in need and at the same time will provide funds for the affordable housing program. I do not support rent control.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: We need to preserve our lifestyle. I will make sure we limit upward growth to areas that can support it. We should not be replacing neighborhoods with high rises. We need to balance growth with neighborhood preservation. Along Bayshore, for example, we should only allow the first and second rows with ocean view to grow vertically to preserve the charm, fabric and the value of the neighborhoods.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: What I will do to improve mass transit is to propose Tampa apply for state funding. This funding will be used to subsidize the transportation for lower income residents. I will support car-pooling programs and HOV lanes to reduce traffic congestion. We need better speed control utilizing more officers, better lighted walkways and traffic signals that are more effective.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: We need to build quality developments that last longer, requiring less repairs causing less garbage. Also having a strong economy will increase the budget for us to do more to preserve our natural resources.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: We need to empower the police to do their job and improve coordination between them and the neighborhood watch programs. Also, we can implement the 'Broken Window' program and increase the pay for law enforcement and hire more officers. We need to limit administration work for first responders and officers so they can focus more time on the streets and less time on paperwork. They need to be properly trained and equipped.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: Better education programs in the schools and make parents more accountable and make sure they keep their guns in a safe place away from children. The 'Broken Window' program and the gunshot alert system will assist with this.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: I was born and raised in a town on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. After high school, I joined the military Special Forces. I then graduated from college with a Masters in Management, Organizational Behavior, and International Law. I had a chance to fulfill my dream by getting a green card and coming to the US. I became a legal citizen in 2007 and was growing my business and life was good. Then in 2019, when I was shot, things changed. I dedicate my time volunteering in the local community with a goal to make a positive impact for others. I can use my knowledge and experience to steer the course of Tampa to a better future for all residents! To me, this position is not a job, but a calling to dedicate myself to the public.

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/george.hunted.1