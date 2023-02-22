Meet the Candidates: District 1 - Chase Harrison

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Gun violence has to be addressed. It is on the rise and the police department needs to be conducting a nationwide search for a new Chief. We need an outside chief who will bring new ideas to implement into the force. However, if that search were to end with the right person already working in TPD, I would probably support that. I want to eliminate FOOD DESERTS in the inner city. I have a plan to do this and We are laying the foundation. I am addressing the disgraceful treatment of black cemeteries and again, We are already working on this (see videos on my web site)

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: As the amount of people moving to the area starts to level off or decline, some of this will take care of itself. However, there are short term fixes being used right now, but these are just a band-aid and will not sustainable. We need to use programs that will help homeowners stay in their houses, by offering low interest loans to fix plumbing, electrical work etc.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: This needs to be a multi prong approach to the housing issue. Fair housing while increasing affordability is a lofty goal that the developers need to work towards. Though not all projects can be 100 percent affordable, we should strive to increase affordability. Create opportunity for those in left behind areas to start to gain traction as we move forward.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: -Some of our congestion is created when a lane of motor-vehicle traffic is removed and used as bicycle lane. This forces more vehicles into the remaining lanes. We must balance a blend of motor-vehicles, public transportation and other transportation such as electric and pedal bicycles and scooters. -Tampa is the 3rd largest city in the state and the largest on the west coast. We should consider removing ourselves from being dependent on the county bus system and create our own transportation with state and federal money. We need to be working towards light rail and expanding our current trolley system into neighborhoods north of Ybor and up to Hillsborough Ave.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: All growth has to be managed in a way that we protect our resources and comply with state and federal law. The developers must have more stake in the process and not leave after the work is done with the city is stuck fixing the problems they created.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: - I am the only candidate running in District 1 that has a law enforcement background. I have plans to create safe neighborhoods and people should not live in fear. We must continue to build trust between the police and the citizens.

-As a police officer I have years of experience with this question. First and foremost, we can NOT criminalize homelessness. Homelessness is a layer upon layer of issues and categories of those involved. We have the first layer as transient, a man losses his job and maybe his wife leaves him over it. He is sleeping in his car a few weeks to a month, finds a job and moves on, we never see him again, if we ever encountered him at all to began with.

-Then we move to the more chronic homeless. Men and women who have lived on the street for years or decades for various reasons. The "what got them there" is no longer the issue, it is how do we help them IF they want help and are capable of making that decision. We can offer shelter to many people a day, however, if they do not want help, (whatever the reason) they will remain where they are.

-Many suffer from addiction and/or mental health issues. Which came first and did it cause the other? We do not know. Help is out there, but we can NOT force them to anything unless they ask or are a harm to themselves or others, even that is help will be only a few days at a time.

-I would like to see the faith based organizations get more involved, how much they can help? I do not have an answer.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: We need to offer young people opportunities to escape the easy route of crime and violence. I want to partner with the school board and create an AVIATION magnet school in the city of Tampa. We must be creative and give young people something to gravitate to that is positive and become something larger than themselves. We need to prosecute crime and not allow the child to think they can do anything and get away with it with no punishment.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: -My adult life has always been positions of trust and responsibility. I served my nation to protect our freedoms and our way of life in the United States Air Force as an intelligence analyst. The Air Force is what brought me to Tampa in 1996 and I have been here since. After my Air Force career, I became a Tampa Police Officer where I served my local community, protecting you, your family and property. I was selected officer of the month and earned a life saving award for doing CPR on a collapsed Jogger in Al Lopez Park.

-I served 2 years as a field training officer on the north side of Tampa as well as being in the Aviation Unit. I was also the creator of the first police bicycle patrol in Hyde Park. I have worked patrol in every area of our city and I understand the needs and wants of areas such as Sulfur Springs. I am involved with a food bank in Sulfur Springs as well.

-As this election, approaches consider my background and compare it to my 3 opponents. I want to help the inner-city youth's future. I want to partner with the school board and create an aviation high school here in Tampa. We need to create opportunity where NONE currently exists.

-My campaign is one of significance and not politics, I focus on solutions and not the problem, we all know what they are.

