'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot, killed by police during welfare check

(KGTV) - An actress who appeared in the hit TV show “ER” was shot and killed by South Pasadena police during a welfare check.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Hollywood Reporter, identified 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez as the woman who was fatally shot by police officers following a confrontation at her South Pasadena home on Thursday.



South Pasadena police were called to Marquez’s home for a welfare check just before noon Thursday. However, when she came into contact with officers, she suffered a seizure, sheriff’s officials said.



While waiting for further medical assistance, Marquez reportedly became uncooperative, prompting a call to a Los Angeles County mental health specialist.

Following a conversation with the specialist that lasted about 90 minutes, sheriff’s officials said Marquez grabbed a gun and pointed it at police.



During the confrontation, officers opened fire an undisclosed number of times, striking Marquez. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.



According to sheriff’s officials, the gun in Marquez’s possession was later determined to be a BB gun.

The incident is being investigated by LA County sheriff's officials.



Marquez portrayed nurse Wendy Goldman on “ER” from 1994-1997.



She also appeared in the 1988 film "Stand and Deliver" and had guest roles on shows including "Wiseguy," "Seinfeld," "Nurses" and "Melrose Place."



She made headlines last year when she took to Twitter to accuse former "ER" star George Clooney of blacklisting her from the show for speaking out about harassment on the set.



"Women who don't play the game lose career. I did," she wrote. She alleged she was racially and sexually harassed on the set.



Clooney denied having her barred from the show, telling E! News he "had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted."



"I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show," he said. "I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor."

City News Service contributed to this report