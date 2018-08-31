'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot, killed by police during welfare check
Jermaine Ong
2:51 PM, Aug 31, 2018
2:52 PM, Aug 31, 2018
Share Article
(KGTV) - An actress who appeared in the hit TV show “ER” was shot and killed by South Pasadena police during a welfare check.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Hollywood Reporter, identified 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez as the woman who was fatally shot by police officers following a confrontation at her South Pasadena home on Thursday.
South Pasadena police were called to Marquez’s home for a welfare check just before noon Thursday. However, when she came into contact with officers, she suffered a seizure, sheriff’s officials said.
While waiting for further medical assistance, Marquez reportedly became uncooperative, prompting a call to a Los Angeles County mental health specialist.
Police were conducting a welfare check in Vanessa Marquez's home when she allegedly retrieved a gun and pointed it at the officers — authorities say it was later discovered the firearm was a BB gun https://t.co/zOa4yDTDy1