New list of nature classes for kids introduced at Florida Botanical Gardens

LARGO, Fla. — It’s part playground, part garden and 100% educational fun at The Florida Botanical Gardens. This year, children are at the forefront when it comes to growing visitors, thanks to the new Majeed Discovery Garden.

Children’s Garden Educator Jessie Wingar said she’s been preparing a plethora of activities just waiting for the Majeed Discovery Garden to open.

“Being here and seeing it built for so long, and now to see kids just enjoying themselves and playing with families and each other and making new friends—it's amazing,” said Wingar.

Five times a month, Wingar will host a different class designed for preschool-aged students.

“I love being able to take what a kid is really focusing on and really interested in and helping them grow and learn more about that and just foster that love of nature,” said Wingar.

Parents said the classes are a great new affordable option that’s filling an important void. Programs cost $5 per child and are free to members.

“This garden is fantastic. It helps us with hands-on learning, responsibility, taking care of plants and understanding how our food grows, so we are very excited,” said mother Jennifer Bowne.

Wingar is always bouncing the kids from the classroom to the garden. You aren’t going to find slides and swings, but you will discover a giant beehive and bamboo obstacle course.

Even when there isn’t a class taking place, Wingar is roaming the grounds, ready to answer questions and explore.

“I can just come out here during the day and be like, ‘Did you notice this? Let’s see this really cool thing that is happening. We just had baby alligators over here, let’s check it out,’” said Wingar.

For a full schedule of classes, go to www.flbgfoundation.org