Zoo Tampa's Christmas in the Wild Running Select Nights Now Through Dec. 30

Tis the Season for Tampa’s premiere outdoor favorite family holiday tradition. ZooTampa’s Christmas in the Wild is running on select nights now through Dec. 30.

Shining bigger and brighter than ever with thousands of lights across holiday-themed areas throughout the Zoo, the event features brand new larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures and the return of Forest of Fantasy Christmas tree light shows showcasing synchronized twinkling lights to choreographed festive music.

Guests can also enjoy festive activities, dazzling entertainment, special wildlife connections and Signature Encounters, delectable seasonal food and drinks, and of course- Santa Claus!

The event is free to members and Pay for A Day ticket holders. General admission tickets are $29.95.

For more information, visit ZooTampa.org/Christmas-in-the-Wild.