Your Kids Can Make This Smoked Salmon Benedict This Mother's Day!

Whip up this Smoked Salmon Benedict on Mother's Day with Chef Ricardo's Instant Hollandaise and poached eggs that your kids can easily prepare!
Posted at 8:07 AM, May 11, 2023
Pamper Mom with a homemade Breakfast or Brunch that you can make with the kids. Whip up this Smoked Salmon Benedict with Chef Ricardo's Instant Hollandaise and poached eggs that your kids can easily prepare.

If you don't want to cook, you can also order this Breakfast in Bed Board from Chef Rosana Rivera! This handcrafted board includes everything you wish for Mom to start the day with including Archer Roose Bubbly sparkling wine, fresh OJ for Mimosas, a classic french croissant from Chef & the Baker, banana pecan pancakes, Belgian waffles, and more!

