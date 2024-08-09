You Can Stay at a Life-Sized Polly Pocket Compact in Celebration of Her 35th Anniversary

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Airbnb

To celebrate the 35th birthday of Mattel’s Polly Pocket, the pocket-sized doll is becoming an Airbnb host and opening her vintage-themed, two-story Slumber Party Fun compact, bringing to life a tiny world where imagination has no bounds.

The iconic pad is packed with nostalgic surprises to take guests right back to their childhoods while getting the 411 on the pocket-sized life.

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/PollyPocket.