Ybor City's Barrio Tacos Lets You Customize Your Taco with All Your Favorite Fixings

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 27, 2024

Want a custom-designed taco with all your favorite fixings? At Barrio, you get to select as many or as few items as you’d like to have on your taco.

Not sure what you’re in the mood for? Check out El Jefe’s famous taco suggestions.

All toppings and fixings are made fresh daily. Gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free guests are easily accommodated.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is located at 1822 E 7th Avenue in the heart of Ybor City. For more information, visit Barrio-Tacos.com.

Mention you saw them on Morning Blend and get a free Queso Blanco with $5 purchase!

