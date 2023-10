WWE is heading to Tampa Bay! There will be an entire weekend of events across St. Pete, Clearwater, and Tampa, highlighted by the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27.

Two days later, Monday Night Raw will take over Amalie Arena in Tampa on January 29.

This marks the first time that Royal Rumble will be held in Tampa Bay in front of fans since 1995.

Tickets for the 37th Royal Rumble are on sale now. For more information, visit RoyalRumble.com.