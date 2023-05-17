World Record Travel: 7 Wonders of the World in Less than 7 Days

When it comes to travel and adventure there aren't many things Jamie McDonald, British Adventurer better known as “Adventureman” won't try — including visiting the seven Wonders of the World in less than seven days to set a new world record.

The challenge was set to Adventureman by Travelport in order to put the company’s next-generation platform, Travelport+, to the test, proving that the company’s technology allows its travel agency partners to plan, book and manage even the world’s most complex trip.

During the trip, Jamie traveled across 4 continents, landed in 9 countries, flew on 13 flights, and rode in 16 taxis, 9 buses, 4 trains, and 1 toboggan to cover 22,856 miles in 6 days, 16 hours and 14 minutes.

We're hearing all about this historic trip, seeing breathtaking footage of some of the most stunning places on earth, and learning more about the efforts to make the trip a success.

