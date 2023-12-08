Winter Village Is Back at Curtis Hixon Park Now Through January 1

Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village is back at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park! It features fresh experiences each day of the week, plus more local small-business shopping than ever.

With theme days from Thunderstruck Thursdays to Sensory Skate Mondays and Silent Disco Fridays, the family holiday tradition is fun for everyone!

This year, a record 40 local small businesses will fill 19 holiday shops in The Shops of Winter Village delivered by PODS Moving & Storage.

Add to that festive food and drink—offering a craft kitchen, coffee, dessert, and custom cocktails—and the return of classic family favorites like holiday movie night, Santa sightings, the Winter Village Express streetcar experience, and street curling.

Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village is at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park now through January 1. For more information, visit WinterVillageTampa.com.