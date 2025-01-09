Willa’s in Tampa Serving Simple Classic Dishes, Killer Cocktails & Fine Wines

Willa's is one of Tampa's favorite neighborhood restaurants and bars, serving simple classic dishes, killer cocktails, and fine wines! They were also named one of the nation's "Coolest Restaurants to Dine at Right Now" by Architectural Digest.

Willa's joins us in our kitchen, highlighting their House Tonic - perfect for Dry January, as well as their Steak Sandwich and other snacks they offer.

Willa's is located at 1700 West Fig in Tampa. For more information, visit WillasTampa.com or call (813) 519-4552.