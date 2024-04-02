Watch Now
Wheelchair Rugby National Championship Happening May 3 - 5 in Wesley Chapel

The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, in partnership with the Pasco County Sports Coast and more, is getting ready to host the United States Wheelchair Rugby National Championship tournament.
PSTA, along with Transdev & wheelchair transport, are proud to help transport these heroes to and from the airport to their hotels. They are proud to give back to those who have sacrificed so much!

The USWRA Wheelchair Rugby National Championship is happening Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 at the AdventHealth Sports Arena at Wiregrass Ranch.

For more information, visit Facebook.com and WoundedWarriorsAbilitiesRanch.org.

