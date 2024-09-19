Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Prolacta

September is NICU Awareness Month, dedicated to supporting premature infants and their families. One of the biggest advancements in the care of preemies is the nutrition used to feed fragile infants.

We’re joined by Dr. Melinda Elliott, neonatologist and chief medical officer at Prolacta Bioscience, to discuss what leading NICUs are doing today to nurture their tiniest patients.

