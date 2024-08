The West Klosterman Preserve Group has less than 30 days to save the 13.9-acre forest from development.

After a four-and-a-half-year campaign, the Sept. 15 deadline is closing in as they are closing in on their goal! From a starting point of $3.2 million, the group now has just $587,000 left to raise in order to buy the land.

For more information, visit WKPreserve.com.