We're Talking with 'Will Trent' Star Ramón Rodríguez Ahead of Season Three Premiere

We're talking with the star & executive producer of ABC's Will Trent, Ramón Rodríguez, ahead of the two-part season three premiere.

You can watch it TODAY - January 7 - at 8pm on ABC. It streams on Hulu the next day.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Part one of the two-part season premiere is titled I’m a Guest Here. When two off-duty cops are wounded, the GBI must track down Special Agent Will Trent, who recently fled town to help solve the case. As the investigation unfolds, Will is drawn into his past to clear a friend's name amid rivalries and corruption.

Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.