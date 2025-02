We're talking with the writer and director of the Oscar-nominated live-action short film ANUJA — Adam J. Graves.

The film tells the story of a gifted nine-year-old girl who, alongside her sister Palak, faces a life-changing opportunity that tests their bond and mirrors the struggles of girls worldwide.

You can ANUJA right now on Netflix. The 97th 97th Academy Awards are happening on Sunday, March 2.