We’re Talking With the Star From ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The Williams Family is back in the Groove. ABC's "The Wonder Years" is back this Wednesday, June 14. We're catching up with series star Saycon Sengbloh ahead of the season two premiere.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jun 13, 2023
Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter, and lessons along the way.

The Peabody Award-winning series stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

The special one-hour premiere guest starring Phoebe Robinson and Tituss Burgess airs Wednesday, June 14 at 9/8c on ABC. The premiere episode is titled “One Small Step.” It’s the summer of 1969, and Dean and Bill are experiencing new walks of life in New York City where Dean has tagged along for Bill’s career-making songwriting gig. Back in Montgomery, Lilian’s infamous sister, Jackie, pays a memorable visit.

The second episode is titled “Forbidden Fruit.” Torn between his secret relationship with Keisa and his friendship with Broderick, Dean turns to Jackie for advice. Meanwhile, after her latest run-in with the law, Jackie decides to turn over a new leaf.

