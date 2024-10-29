Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

We're Talking with the CEO of Axe Elite About His Story & the Future of the Company

Albert Shakhnazarov’s story doesn’t read like your typical CEO success tale. What you get is the grit of a man who built something extraordinary from the ground up, a man who transformed hardship into opportunity and led Axe Elite, a dynamic sales and business development firm, to the top of its game.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: VIP Media Solutions

Albert Shakhnazarov’s story doesn’t read like your typical CEO success tale. What you get is the grit of a man who built something extraordinary from the ground up, a man who transformed hardship into opportunity and led Axe Elite, a dynamic sales and business development firm, to the top of its game.

For Albert, it all started in a refugee camp in Moscow. That’s where he began his journey, but it’s far from where he ended up. Fast-forward to today, and Axe Elite, the company Albert founded, is now proudly ranked 1,408th in the nation and 10th in Connecticut on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Albert's vision is to not just make Axe Elite a leader in sales, but a powerhouse for personal and professional growth.

A central part of this effort is Axe University, a groundbreaking program that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, skills, and mindset they need to succeed in a rapidly changing business landscape.

For more information, visit AxeEliteUSA.com. You can also purchase Albert's book From Average to Elite on Amazon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com