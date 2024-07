Now at half a billion views on YouTube, MusicClubKids is a family-friendly smash-hit show. They have more than one million subscribers.

The breakout star of the group lives right here in Tampa! Azzy Brooks joins us.

MusicClubKids! will also be performing a concert at Clearwater's Capitol Theater this summer! The show is happening on September 14 at 4pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

To learn more about MusicClubKids!, follow them on YouTube.