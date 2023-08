We're talking to Max Fox, one of the stars of the upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Lotus!"

It's making its East Coast premiere here in Tampa Bay next week on Wednesday, August 9. It'll be at the Seminole Movie Grill at 6 p.m.

Then, "Spider-Man: Lotus" premiers to the world on Thursday, August 10 on YouTube!

For more information, visit Max-Fox.com.