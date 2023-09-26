We’re Talking With Kevin O’Leary Ahead of Shark Tank’s Season 15 Premiere

The critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® award-winning show returns to ABC this Friday, September 29! We're talking to Shark Kevin O'Leary ahead of the season 15 premiere.

Shark Tank has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger. It has amassed an amazing $8 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.

The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire, and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

The season premiere features passionate entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. Innovative products include low-calorie chocolate, wine to pair with pizza, a medical eye patch for children, and an herbal soap for eczema.

Season 15 of Shark Tank premieres Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.