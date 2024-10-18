Watch Now
We're Talking with Comedian Jeff Ross Ahead of His Upcoming Show at the Straz Center on October 26

We're talking with comedian Jeff Ross about his upcoming show at the Straz Center on Oct. 26!
Jeff Ross never met a celebrity he wouldn’t diss. Jeff has made a name for himself flaming all and sundry on Comedy Central Roasts, scorching honorees and guests alike. Fans believe he has taken up the mantle of insult comedy from Mr. Warmth himself, Don Rickles. Flattery may get you nowhere, but insults have propelled Jeff Ross to the comedy heap’s upper reaches.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

