We're Talking with Charity Lawson Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Premiere Tonight

Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” Charity Lawson’s journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of “The Bachelorette,” hosted by Jesse Palmer.

On Monday, June 26, Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Charity Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. The captivating 27-year-old stole America’s heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor” with her confidence, compassion for helping others, and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love.

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premiere.

