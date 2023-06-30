Watch Now
We're Talking About the Importance of Ductwork with Comfort All Stars

We're highlighting the importance of duct work with Comfort All Stars.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 21:48:36-04

According to studies, duct leaks are the number one energy waster in the U.S., costing billions in excess energy use. Duct leaks also create poor indoor air quality issues.

Comfort All Stars offers duct sealing using Aero Seal Technology - the only proven way to seal ductwork.

Right now, Comfort All Stars is offering free duct cleaning with duct sealing.

All you have to do is call (813) 967-8277 or visit ComfortAllStars.com.

Their Aero Seal process also qualifies for federal tax credits of up to $1,200.

