We're taking you to Escapology - Tampa's premium real-life escape game experience!

Up to 8 players will be challenged in this escape game by working together to find clues, solve puzzles, and unlock locks that will free them from the game room. Do you have what it takes to escape?

Escapology Tampa is located at 102 W Oak Ave, Tampa FL 33602.

For more information, visit Escapology.com or call (813) 221-8655.