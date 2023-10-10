Watch Now
We're Introducing You to the Brilliant Mind Behind 'The Sailor'

Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 10, 2023
We're introducing you to Dr. John Hagen, the brilliant mind behind “The Sailor.”

This enthralling book introduces readers to the parallel storylines of two individuals whose lives unexpectedly intersect, leading to profound consequences and personal introspection.

Dr. Hagen, brings a unique perspective to the world of storytelling. Born and raised in the Toronto area, Hagen enjoyed a distinguished career as a surgeon before retiring to pursue his passion for sailing.

With a lifelong love for sailing, Hagen spends his summers exploring the beautiful waters of Lake Ontario. The tranquility and freedom he finds on the open sea inspire his creativity and infuse his writing with a sense of adventure.

It is during these sailing excursions that Hagen often discovers the seeds of inspiration for his captivating novels.

For more information, visit John-Hagen.com.

