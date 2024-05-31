Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay May 31 - June 2

Your Weekend Warmup for May 31 - June 2
Final Friday at John’s Pass
- TODAY, May 31 from 6 - 9pm
- Live music, food, drinks, games, vendors, and more!
- FinalFridayJohnsPass.com
Parc's 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament Weekend
- Martinis & Magic Party
- TODAY, May 31 from 7 - 11pm
- The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art
- Golf Day
- Saturday, June 1 from 11am - 6pm
- Countryside Country Club
- Started in 1974, Parc’s Golf Tournament Weekend is one of our longest running events. For 50 years, golfers, business leaders and friends of Parc have been attending our Friday night kickoff party, and our Saturday Golf Tournament to create awareness and help raise funds to support Parc’s 70 year legacy of service to individuals with development disabilities.
- Parc-FL.org
Laser Light Nights at the Bishop Museum of Science & Nature
- Break out your big hair and acid-washed denim and get ready to rock out with some of your favorite artists in the Planetarium. The event takes place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night now May 23 through August 31. There are various food and drink options available for purchase onsite with cash or card.
- Find more information and the schedule at BishopScience.org
Paint Dunedin Purple
- Saturday, June 1
- Downtown Dunedin will turn purple as the community comes together to raise awareness and support for the Alzheimer's Association.
- Dozens of businesses are taking part, doing everything from specials, raffles, and more to fundraise for this important cause.
- Find more information at Facebook.com/PaintDunedinPurple
Ybor City Saturday Market
- Saturday, June 1 from 9am - 1pm
- 1901 N 19th Street in Tampa
- You’ll be sure to find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more!
- YborMarket.com
One Day Public Art Festival
- Saturday, June 1
Free guided tours starting at 10:30am and noon
- Eight artists converge on three Ybor City venues for HCC’s inaugural Now on View June 1. Their purpose: to create a series of temporary public artworks that invite the public to consider Tampa’s past, present, and future. The resulting artworks will be displayed in a one-day public festival in Ybor City with music, food, and other entertainment.
Gulfport Pride Festival
- Saturday, June 1 from 10am - 8 pm
- All along Beach Blvd S in downtown Gulfport
- This free, family-friendly festival celebrates diversity and promotes equality while raising funds for two vital organizations: the Sonia Plotnick Women's Health Fund and the Gulfport Kiwanis Club. Gulfport Pride has proudly donated more than $15,000 to charitable organizations since its inception in 2021.
- GulfportPrideFlorida.com
St. Pete Pride Kickoff Block Party
- Saturday, June 1 from 7 - 10pm
- 2300 & 2400 Blocks of Central Avenue in St. Pete
- StPetePride.org
Caribbean Heritage Fest
- Saturday, June 1 from 2 - 9pm
- 14013 N 22nd Street in Tampa
- This festival features live music, dance performances, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and cultural exhibits that showcase the history and traditions of the Caribbean American community.
- Wicando.org
Florida Mer Con
- Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 from 10am - 4pm
- Linda Pedersen Park in Spring Hill
- FloridaMerCon.com
Children's Book Fair
- Sunday, June 2 from 11am - 4pm
- Oxford Exchange in Tampa
- Meet new authors, find great summer reads, and celebrate our local children's authors. There will also be an all-day story corner and a book-themed scavenger hunt.
- Bookstore.OxfordExchange.com