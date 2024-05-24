Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay May 25-27

Your Weekend Warmup for May 25-27
Honor Our Heroes Run
- Saturday, May 25 — opening ceremonies begin at 7:15am, 5K starts at 7:30am
- 100 State Street West in Oldsmar
- Starting at Oldsmar City Hall, runners and walkers will be guided along the waters of upper Tampa Bay and through several of Oldsmar’s beautiful parks, including Veterans Park on Shore Drive.
- This is a family-friendly event, and 100% of all net proceeds go to the local VFW and Oldsmar Cares.
- Find more information or register at OldsmarCares.org
Clearwater Memorial Day Parade
- Saturday, May 25 from 10am to noon
- Cleveland Road from S. Madison Avenue to N. Osceola Street
- Learn more at ClearwaterHonorFest.com
Memorial Day Ceremony
- Saturday, May 25 from 11am - 12:30pm
- American Legion Post 5 located at 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd in Tampa
- The 10th annual memorial service for family and friends of first responders and veterans who have died by suicide.
- For more information, visit Post5Tampa.org
Memorial Day Flag Placement
- Sunday, May 26 from 8:30 - 10:30am
- Bay Pines National Cemetary — 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708
- The Patriot Chamber comes together with our community to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our country. They will be placing flags at the gravesites of our fallen heroes.
- For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit PatriotChamber.org/Calendar
Memorial Day Observance
- Sunday, May 26 from 10 - 11am
- Veterans Memorial Park & Museum — 3602 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa
- Gold Star Families will read names for the "Garden of Gold" flags that feature the name/photo/service branch of fallen military members. A brief period of refreshments and community typically follows the ceremony - everything is free and open to all ages and residents.
Memorial Day Community Fest
- Monday, May 27 from 11am - 3pm
- New Life Tabernacle — 6912 Williams Road in Seffner
- There will be a variety of fun activities, live music, and complimentary food throughout the day. Please note that free food will be served from 12-2pm, available while supplies last.
- Learn more at YourNLT.com/Memorial-Day
Memorial Day Commemoration
- Monday, May 27 from 2:30 - 3:30pm
- Veterans Park — 5350 31st Ave S in Gulfport
- Walk along the memorial brick wall, hear speeches by two local veterans and a "Taps Across America" performance