Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay May 10 - 12

Posted at 8:24 AM, May 10, 2024
Friday Events

  • Mother's Day Beauty Bloom: noon-1pm at the Florida Blue Center in Pinellas Park
    • Treat your mom to a day of pampering and relaxation. Enjoy beauty demos, skincare tips, and more.
    • For more information, click here.
  • Cake Decorating Class: 5-7pm at Kurators Kafe
    • $75 session fee, includes 8" Rosette cake, appetizers and fun!
    • Located at 7402 N 56th St Building 500 Suite 502, Tampa, FL 33617

Saturday Events

  • Make Your Own Fused Glass Floral Bouquet: Two classes at Morean Workshop Space in St. Pete from noon-2pm and 4-6pm.
    • Using frit, confetti glass, stringers, and glass paints, create a 6"x6" fused glass floral bouquet, complete with a wooden stand. Your art will be contour fused (to retain texture).
    • It's $70 per person. For more information, visit MoreanWorkshopSpace.org.
  • Mother’s Day Mat and Mimosas Mixer: 8:30-11am at Apollo Beach Racquet and Fitness.
    • Enjoy an IM=X Mat Pilates class, enjoy a lovely brunch, and sip on mimosas!
    • For more information, click here.
  • Mother’s Day Pop-Up Market: 10am-8pm at Dunedin Mix
  • Fashionista Clothing Swap: Starting at 10:15am at Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association in Brandon
    • Bring your unwanted clothing items and swap them out for new ones!

Sunday Events

  • Moon Landing Beach Yoga & Sangha: 10-11:15am at Gulfport Beach Waterfront Park.
  • Mother’s Day Jazz & R&B Music Brunch: 11am-5pm at Blush Wine Room in Wesley Chapel
  • Axe Throwing: 11am-11pm at Hatchet Hangout in St. Pete
    • Mom's throw for free!
  • Mother’s Day Skate: 1-5pm at Astro Skate in Pinellas Park
    • Mom's skate for free with one paying child. They also get free skate rental and a $15 gift card to the snack bar.

dalí day: salvador dalí’s 120th birthday

  • Saturday, May 11 from 10am - 6pm
  • Festivities include:
    • All-day Gallery Admission rate of $19.04, in honor of Dalí’s birth year (a ~35% discount)
    • Free Gallery Admission and Dalí Alive 360° admission for children ages 12 and under
    • Complimentary commemorative birthday card and treat (one per guest, as available)
    • Family-friendly activities, including surreal games in the Avant-Garden, Dalí-inspired photo booth and community art activity, plus a henna tattooist inking Dalínian designs
    • Food and drink specials at Café Gala, including a 1904 salad and mustache-shaped latte art
    • Free tote bag with any Museum store purchase of $50 or more and hourly Museum ticket giveaways
    • 50% off voucher valid for Tampa Bay Rays games May 20-30, 2024 (one per guest, as available)
