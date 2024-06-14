Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay June 14-16

- Reimagining Nature: Dali's Floral Fantasies. Now on Exhibit at the Dali Museum. For tickets visit TheDali.org
- Tampa International Fringe Festival. Now through Sunday at Kress Contemporary in Ybor City. More information at Festival.TampaFringe.org
- Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam. Friday and Saturday at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Featuring Jeffrey Osborne, Brian Culbertson, Sheila E and more! For tickets and schedule, visit rutheckerdhall.com
- Summer Plant Festival. This Saturday from 9am-3pm at USF Botanical Gardens. $10 with free admission for students. The gardens are located at 12210 USF Pine Drive in Tampa
- Les Miserable. On stage through Sunday at the Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall. For tickets visit StrazCenter.orgor call 813-229-STAR
- St. Pete Sunday Market. Noon-4pm at the Arts Xchange at 515 22nd St. S. Over 100 vendors!
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jun 14, 2024
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
