Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay June 14-16

What's Happening this weekend
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jun 14, 2024
  • Reimagining Nature: Dali's Floral Fantasies. Now on Exhibit at the Dali Museum. For tickets visit TheDali.org
  • Tampa International Fringe Festival. Now through Sunday at Kress Contemporary in Ybor City. More information at Festival.TampaFringe.org
  • Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam. Friday and Saturday at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Featuring Jeffrey Osborne, Brian Culbertson, Sheila E and more! For tickets and schedule, visit rutheckerdhall.com
  • Summer Plant Festival. This Saturday from 9am-3pm at USF Botanical Gardens. $10 with free admission for students. The gardens are located at 12210 USF Pine Drive in Tampa
  • Les Miserable. On stage through Sunday at the Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall. For tickets visit StrazCenter.orgor call 813-229-STAR
  • St. Pete Sunday Market. Noon-4pm at the Arts Xchange at 515 22nd St. S. Over 100 vendors!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com