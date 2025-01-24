Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay January 24 - 26

Your Weekend Warmup for January 24 - 26
Tampa Rough Riders Pre-Invasion Party
- Friday, January 24 starting at 7pm
- Tampa Convention Center - 333 S Franklin Street in Tampa
- This is your chance to mingle with the Krewes of Tampa before they set sail for the invasion on Saturday. Whether you’re in for an hour or the full party experience, the Rough Riders have something amazing lined up for everyone!
- TampaRoughRiders.org
Gasparilla Pirate Fest
Friday, January 24
- 10am - 1pm: Brunch
- Experience a thrilling adventure with your favorite mates! Join the Gasparilla Invasion Brunch at Tampa Convention Center and get the best view of the historic Gasparilla Invasion!
- 11:30am - 1pm: Invasion
- “Land Ho!” The legendary Jose Gasparilla arrives in style, sailing into the Tampa Convention Center basin along with a magnificent flotilla of hundreds of vessels and the notorious pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.
- 2 - 5:30pm: Parade of Pirates
- The City of Tampa is under the pirate's control! The merry pirates have once again conquered the city with a triumphant invasion, and now it’s time to celebrate! They'll march down Bayshore Blvd for a victory parade that follows a 4.5-mile journey along the beautiful Hillsborough Bay through downtown Tampa.
- 10am - 8pm: Stage Performances
- Dance along to live music presented by Michelob Ultra and NUTRL. Gasparilla Pirate Fest features stages with live entertainment before and after the parade at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
- 10am - 1pm: Brunch
- GasparillaPirateFest.com
Pirate Invasion at Glazer Children's Museum
- Glazer Children’s Museum - 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- CLOSED on Saturday, January 25
- You and the family can make your own pirate gear like necklaces and swords, use your pirate’s eye on a weekly scavenger hunt to get treasure, ditch the sea shanties for pirate storytimes, sharpen your skills instead of your swords with rotating daily pirate activities and demonstrations, and make new mateys with special guests.
- GlazerMuseum.org/PirateInvasion
After Gasparilla Cleanup
- Sunday, January 26 from 8 - 11am
- Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and the City of Tampa need your help to keep our paradise clean! Help clear litter and debris from the parade route.
- SOHO - MacDinton’s parking lot, 405 S Howard Ave
- Tampa Riverwalk - USF Park, 233 Ashley Dr S
- Jackson's Bistro, Bar & Sushi - 601 S Harbour Island Blvd, Suite 100
- Bank of America - 249 S Hyde Park Ave
- Kate Jackson Park - 821 S Rome Ave
- Bern's Park - 1400 S Howard Ave
- Fred Ball Park - 2629 Rubideaux St
- Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and the City of Tampa need your help to keep our paradise clean! Help clear litter and debris from the parade route.
- Eventbrite.com
Lunar New Year Asian Mega Night Street Food Market
- January 24 - 26
- 855 28th Street S in St. Pete
- Get ready for the first-ever Lunar New Year Mega Night Street Food Market in St. Pete! This will be a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and, of course, incredible food.
- Eventbrite.com
Kumquat Festival
- Saturday, January 25 from 9am - 5pm
- Downtown Historic Dade City
- Come enjoy the unique, quaint and family fun of "old Florida" - it's one of a kind! You'll have the opportunity to listen to eat delicious food, visit hundreds of arts and crafts vendor booths including our Sponsors and learn about kumquats, "the little gold gems of the citrus industry".
- KumquatFestival.org
Pinellas Medieval Fair
- January 25 & 26 from 10am - 5pm
- DK Farms & Gardens - 1750 Lake Avenue SE in Largo
- Come one, come all for a non-stop, Four day family adventure! Your fairytale comes to life in second annual Medieval Fair. Filled with thrilling entertainment, food & drink, unique shops, and a fantasy adventure like no other in our area!
- DKFarmsAndGardens.com
Absolute Queen
- Friday, January 24 at 7pm
- Palladium Theater - 253 5th Avenue N in St. Pete
- Experience the hyper-realistic sights and sounds of a Queen concert in the early 1980s. Filled with the biggest hits, incredible vocals, stories about Queen and the songs, costume changes, and high-energy sing-along songs that will lift you off your seat!
- MyPalladium.org
Sensory Saturday
- Saturday, January 25 from 10am - noon
- FloridaRAMA - 2606 Fairfield Avenue S in St. Pete
- This event is designed to provide a calming, enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities. During this time, they'll adjust the environment to create a more accessible and inclusive atmosphere, with reduced noise levels, dimmed lighting, and quieter interactions.
- FloridaRAMA.art/Events