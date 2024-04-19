Watch Now
Weekend Warm-Up: What to Do in Tampa Bay April 19-21

From food to art festivals -- we're giving you a few ideas of what to do this weekend around Tampa Bay!
Posted at 7:44 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 07:44:51-04

Tampa Roller Derby: Cigar City Mafia vs the Black Widows

  • Friday, April 19 from 8-10pm at Skateworld of Tampa
  • Get tickets & more information at TampaRollerDerby.net

Singles Happy Hour

  • Saturday, April 20 from 6-8pm
  • The Patio located at 421 S MacDill Ave in South Tampa
  • Complimentary welcome drink, ice breaker games, conversation cards, and more!
  • Click here to get tickets & more information.

Pasco Beer & Burger Fest

  • Saturday, April 20 from 12-6pm at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park
  • Enjoying delicious burgers, craft beer samples, live music, and more!
  • Get more information at FloridaPenguinProductions.com

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Take Steps Charity Walk

  • Sunday, April 21 starting at 8am in Midtown Tampa
  • This is Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s largest, most impactful fundraising event.
  • Funds raised will help accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide education and support programs to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
  • Register or donate today by visiting TakeSteps.CrohnsColitisFoundation.org

Mainsail Art Festival

  • Saturday & Sunday in Downtown St. Pete's Vinoy Park
  • Ranked one of the Top 14 Fine Art & Design Shows in the country. You can find 250+ vendors selling fine art, glass, ceramics, jewelry, and more!
  • Find more information at MainsailArt.org
