Weekend Warm-Up: What to Do in Tampa Bay April 19-21

Tampa Roller Derby: Cigar City Mafia vs the Black Widows
- Friday, April 19 from 8-10pm at Skateworld of Tampa
- Get tickets & more information at TampaRollerDerby.net
Singles Happy Hour
- Saturday, April 20 from 6-8pm
- The Patio located at 421 S MacDill Ave in South Tampa
- Complimentary welcome drink, ice breaker games, conversation cards, and more!
- Click here to get tickets & more information.
Pasco Beer & Burger Fest
- Saturday, April 20 from 12-6pm at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park
- Enjoying delicious burgers, craft beer samples, live music, and more!
- Get more information at FloridaPenguinProductions.com
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Take Steps Charity Walk
- Sunday, April 21 starting at 8am in Midtown Tampa
- This is Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s largest, most impactful fundraising event.
- Funds raised will help accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide education and support programs to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
- Register or donate today by visiting TakeSteps.CrohnsColitisFoundation.org
Mainsail Art Festival
- Saturday & Sunday in Downtown St. Pete's Vinoy Park
- Ranked one of the Top 14 Fine Art & Design Shows in the country. You can find 250+ vendors selling fine art, glass, ceramics, jewelry, and more!
- Find more information at MainsailArt.org