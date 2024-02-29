Watch Now
Ways To Make Your New Build or Renovation Easier with Industry Leaders Kathryn Emery & Chip Wade

Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery, seasoned Home Improvement Experts are showing us ways to make your new build or renovation easier — inspired by items they saw at the National Association of Home Builders show in Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 07:58:05-05

Industry leaders Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade show off trends related to home and living to make life easier and better in 2024.

For more information, visit:

