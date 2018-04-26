The Broadway hit "Waitress" is on stage at the Straz
Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by five-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune.
Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.
PECAN PIE
Recipe by James Paultre, Pastry Chef at the Straz Center’s Maestro’s Restaurant
Shortbread crust
Pastry Flour ¾ cup
Powdered sugar 1/3 cup
Butter 1/4cup
Cream 1 ½ Tbsp
Almond flour 1/4cup
Egg yolks 1 yolk
Vanilla powder 1/4tsp
Filling
Eggs 3 Large Eggs
Butter, melted ¼ cup
Corn syrup 1 cup
Sugar 1/2 Cup
Bourbon 2tsp
Vanilla extract 2tsp
Pecan pieces 1 ¼ Cup
Pecan halves Optional
1. In a bowl or mixer, mix together pastry flour, powdered sugar, almond flour and vanilla powder until crumbly.
2. Add yolks and mix until it comes together. Let dough rest at room temperature for a minimum of 30 minutes.
3. Roll out dough into a circle, turn and flour dough to make sure it doesn’t stick to the table.
4. Gently fold dough in half and transfer to pie tin, unfold dough and trim edges.
5. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.
6. Preheat oven to 400°F.
7. While crust is cooling, whisk together all ingredients except pecan pieces for filling.
8. Place the pecan pieces in the crust.
9. Pour filling over the pecans.
10. Optional: lay pecan halves in a decorative pattern on top of the filling.
11. Bake pie at 400°F for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350° and bake until the filling has set, approximately 30 minutes.
12. Let cool at room temperature.
13. Enjoy pie plain or with ice cream or whipped cream.
Chef’s notes:
• Vanilla extract can be used instead of vanilla powder: 2g powder = 4g extract, ¼ tsp. powder = 1 tsp. extract.
• If you have difficulty cutting the pecan pie, you can freeze it for 30 minutes and then cut it with a serrated knife. Allow pie to return to room temperature for a few minutes before serving.