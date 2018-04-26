The Broadway hit "Waitress" is on stage at the Straz

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by five-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.

For tickets call 813-229-STAR or go to strazcenter.org



PECAN PIE

Recipe by James Paultre, Pastry Chef at the Straz Center’s Maestro’s Restaurant

Shortbread crust

Pastry Flour ¾ cup

Powdered sugar 1/3 cup

Butter 1/4cup

Cream 1 ½ Tbsp

Almond flour 1/4cup

Egg yolks 1 yolk

Vanilla powder 1/4tsp



Filling

Eggs 3 Large Eggs

Butter, melted ¼ cup

Corn syrup 1 cup

Sugar 1/2 Cup

Bourbon 2tsp

Vanilla extract 2tsp

Pecan pieces 1 ¼ Cup

Pecan halves Optional