Vote for Your Favorite PTSD Service Dog & Help More Military Veterans in Need

We're learning more about a special program -- Purina Dog Chow's Service Dog Salute is supporting our military veterans.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 25, 2023
Roughly 3.5 million military veterans experience PTSD, and while research shows that service dogs are demonstrated to reduce the severity of PTSD symptoms and suicidal behaviors, only 1% of vets in need who seek a service dog receive one each year.

Veterinarian Dr. RuthAnn Lobos and Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs, join us to discuss the impact PTSD service dogs have on veterans’ daily lives.

As part of their Service Dog Salute program, Purina Dog Chow brought back the Visible Impact Award to honor outstanding PTSD service dogs.

Now through October 13, dog lovers can help select the Visible Impact Award winner. You can vote on the finalists at DogChow.com/Service.

For every vote, Dog Chow will donate $5 (up to $75,000) to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans to help train more PTSD service dogs.

