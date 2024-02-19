Watch Now
Visit Tampa Bay Proudly Unveils Volume 2 of Tampa’s Table: A Culinary Evolution

Visit Tampa Bay is proudly unveiling Volume 2 of Tampa’s Table: A Culinary Evolution.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 08:21:41-05

In this book, you’ll discover what many around the world already know —Tampa Bay sizzles when it comes to deliciousness. Inside, you'll find a curated collection of recipes from renowned and emerging Tampa Bay restaurants, with intriguing articles from esteemed food authors and critics.

This volume contains so much more than ingredients…it celebrates our destination's dining diversity, from time-honored traditional dishes to avant-garde creations by some of America's most innovative chefs.

Tampa's Table Vol. 2 also explores the enduring legacy and evolving contemporary flavors that together define Tampa Bay's unique culinary identity.

For more information, visit VisitTampaBay.com/TampasTable.

