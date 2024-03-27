Watch Now
Vigo Importing Company Introduces Two New Products Designed for Busy Families

Vigo Importing Company is excited to introduce two new products designed for today's busy families and those who are pressed for time -- Vigo 90 Second Microwavable Yellow Rice and Alessi 4 Minute Pasta.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 08:32:56-04

The Alessi 4 Minute Pasta is made with thin-walled pasta and seasoned with spices inside the package, just add the entire package contents to boiling water, and within 4 minutes the liquid is absorbed and the pasta is ready to eat! No draining is required.

The Vigo 90 Second Yellow Rice is a ready-to-eat version of the traditional Vigo Yellow Rice, it is microwavable in the pouch and ready in 90 seconds! No pots or pans are required!

For more information, visit VigoFoods.com & AlessiFoods.com.

