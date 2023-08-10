Watch Now
Veteran Approved Network Provides Amazing Resources to Local Veterans

The Veteran Approved Network was founded to change the veteran experience in Tampa Bay. The organization is focused on bringing civilian and military/veteran communities together in an atmosphere of respect and honor.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 08:09:00-04

The Veteran Approved Network offers a plethora of amazing resources to the veteran community.

Through free membership, veterans can access well-deserved, exclusive discounts offered by ‘Vetted for Vets’ businesses, explore alternate therapies, discover employment opportunities, attend educational seminars, and best of all – enjoy some of the most incredible veteran-focused events in Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit VeteranApprovedNetwork.com.

