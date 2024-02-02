Valentine’s Day Fun for The Family

Watch Now
Though a traditional Valentine's Day might mean romance and roses, there's no reason why a day of love can't be celebrated with your kids, friends, or extended family. With some ideas to spread the love with everyone you adore, we were joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 08:23:08-05

Featured solutions: (see CarlyOnTV.com for details)

  • Cricut - Cricut.com
  • Hand & Foot Remastered - HandAndFootGame.com - Use code MOMSDEAL20 for
  •  20% off.
  •  That’s It. - ThatsItFruit.com - Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off your entire order. 
    • Fig & Banana Truffles are available at select Target stores.
    • Big Fig Truffles are available at select Costcos.
    • Espresso Truffles are available at Thrive Market
    • Everything is available on Amazon and ThatsItFruit.com
  • Le Creuset - LeCreuset.com
