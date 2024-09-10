VA Health Care Quality Outranks Other Hospitals, Multiple Reviews Show

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Department of Veterans Affairs

In this year’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, more than 58% of VA hospitals received 4- or 5-star ratings.

VA also outperformed non-VA hospitals in the most recent CMS Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) star ratings, with 79% of VA facilities included receiving a summary star rating of 4 or 5 stars.

In comparison, only 40% of non-VA hospitals achieved equivalent ratings on both reviews.

The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating summarizes a variety of measures across 5 areas of quality into a single-star rating for public and private hospitals across the country. The HCAHPS survey is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health at the Veterans Health Administration within the Department of Veterans Affairs, joins us to discuss what the results mean for our nation’s Veterans.

For more information, visit VA.gov.