VA Health Care Quality Outranks Other Hospitals, Multiple Reviews Show

Two separate reviews of the quality of hospital care in the U.S. this year found that VA consistently provides high-quality care to Veterans, as compared to non-VA care.
In this year’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, more than 58% of VA hospitals received 4- or 5-star ratings.

VA also outperformed non-VA hospitals in the most recent CMS Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) star ratings, with 79% of VA facilities included receiving a summary star rating of 4 or 5 stars.

In comparison, only 40% of non-VA hospitals achieved equivalent ratings on both reviews.

The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating summarizes a variety of measures across 5 areas of quality into a single-star rating for public and private hospitals across the country. The HCAHPS survey is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health at the Veterans Health Administration within the Department of Veterans Affairs, joins us to discuss what the results mean for our nation’s Veterans.

For more information, visit VA.gov.

