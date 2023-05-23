Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Urban Hispanic Christian Concert - Arise! El Movimiento - Happening Next Month

Posted at 9:08 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 09:08:43-04

ARISE! EL MOVIMIENTO, an urban Hispanic Christian concert, invites you to embark on an extraordinary journey of words and music that will transform lives. This captivating event promises an unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with attendees.

Featuring an impressive lineup of talented artists, ARISE! EL MOVIMIENTO guarantees a night of exceptional performances.

It's all happening on Saturday, June 24 at Iglesia Tampa Bay. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com